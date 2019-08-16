Bale, James and Jovic in Real Madrid squad to face Celta as Hazard misses out

Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Luka Jovic have been named in the Real Madrid squad to face Celta Vigo.

The attacking trio have been called up by head coach Zinedine Zidane for the opening match of Madrid's LaLiga season.

However, Eden Hazard is not in the 22, having sustained a muscle injury this week.

Bale's future at the club has been in doubt for some months and he appeared set to join Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League only for the deal to fall through.

James has also been tipped to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, although reported interest from Napoli and Atletico Madrid has not materialised into a transfer.

Jovic joined Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt in June for a reported €60million, but it has been suggested he could be sent out on loan for 2019-20.

Speaking on Friday, Zidane insisted he was happy to use James and Bale in the first team, despite the uncertainty over their long-term futures.

Their chances of playing against Celta have increased since Hazard is unavailable due to a thigh injury.