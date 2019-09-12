The World Rugby Impact Beyond 2019 Programme aims to use the Rugby World Cup 2019 to convert the rugby potential within Japan and Asia. It is an ambitious strategy to promote, growth and strengthen the game in collaboration with Asian national rugby unions and Asia Rugby.
World Rugby has created Impact Beyond as their legacy programme to use their major events to develop and promote the game of rugby.
Some major milestones include:
- Impact Beyond 2019 programme on track to greatly accelerate growth of rugby in Asia
- 900,000 new rugby participants involved in Asia 1 Million project with one year to go
- Tag rugby introduced to 1,982 schools in Rugby World Cup 2019 host cities
- Asia is home to 60 per cent of world’s youth population