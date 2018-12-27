Robinho to join Istanbul Basaksehir title tilt

Istanbul Basaksehir have announced the signing of former Brazil star Robinho, who joins their push for a first Turkish Super Lig title.

Robinho has scored eight goals for Sivasspor in the Super Lig this season, with only two players more prolific in the division in 2018-19.

And the former AC Milan and Real Madrid forward will now join ex-Manchester City team-mate Emmanuel Adebayor at Basaksehir, who are six points clear in top spot.

Robinho joined Sivasspor from Atletico Mineiro in January despite being sentenced to nine years in prison just two months earlier for an alleged incident of group sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman involving five other men in January 2013.

The 34-year-old entered a not-guilty plea and denies the charges, with the case likely to be the subject of a lengthy legal process in Italy.