Melbourne City 3-1 Central Coast Mariners: A-League leaders maintain strong start

Melbourne City strengthened their position atop the A-League with a routine 3-1 victory over Central Coast Mariners at AAMI Park on Friday.

Curtis Good and Adrian Luna laid the foundation with goals either side of half-time before Rostyn Griffiths effectively wrapped up a fourth win in five games for the unbeaten leaders.

Substitute Jordan Murray nicked a late consolation for the Mariners but the loss of a clean sheet will have done little to dampen the enthusiasm of the home side, who now have a three-point advantage in first, having played a game more than Western Sydney Wanderers.

The match doubled as a celebration of City's 10-year anniversary and defender Good, who began his professional career with the club, proved a fitting scorer when he headed home the opener in the 17th minute.

Craig Noone clipped the top of the crossbar late in the first half but Erick Mombaerts' men only had to wait until the 59th minute for their second, Luna applying a deft touch to Connor Metcalfe's clever pass.

Central Coast goalkeeper Mark Birighitti denied the forward a second from a free-kick but was unable to prevent midfielder Griffiths from bundling in City's third in the 82nd minute.

Murray's intelligent finish late in normal time ultimately came far too late for the Mariners, who sit seventh after four matches.