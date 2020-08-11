Melbourne City 2-2 Adelaide United: Noone red card sparks comeback

Melbourne City had Craig Noone sent off as they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Adelaide United in the A-League.

The former Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers winger received a straight red card after wiping out Adelaide defender Michael Jakobsen near the touchline with a rash sliding challenge.

That 67th-minute incident proved to be a turning point, with Adelaide soon pulling one goal back before Ben Halloran snatched a stoppage-time equaliser.

Adrian Luna had nudged Melbourne in front after 34 minutes, nodding in a cross from Noone, and Jamie Maclaren headed in a second six minutes later.

Kristian Opseth cut the deficit with a 78th-minute penalty after Pacifique Niyongabire was chopped down by Luna when entering the right side of the penalty area.

Halloran then struck in the first added minute, firing low and powerfully beyond Tom Glover after cutting in from the left, to deny second-placed Melbourne the victory.