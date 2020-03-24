Coronavirus: Super League set for 'considerably longer' suspension

The Super League season is set to be suspended for "considerably longer" than three weeks due to the coronavirus crisis after a meeting on Tuesday.

It was announced last week that there would be no matches until at least April 3 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Super League clubs held a board meeting via conference call on Tuesday, with senior Rugby Football League (RFL) officials also involved.

No date was stated for an extension to the postponement, but RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer suggested there could be a long wait for a resumption after the United Kingdom was placed in lockdown.

Rimmer said: "Following today's meeting of Super League clubs, we will also be updating other sections of the game with the latest thinking regarding the suspension of the season, as the sensible approach is clearly to continue working on various scenarios while acknowledging the suspension is going to be considerably longer than the three-week period we had initially confirmed.

"The key for the sport is to continue acting in a collegiate, united and positive way."

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone and Rimmer said in a joint-statement: "With the country having taken such unprecedented measures, the primary focus and priority for all has to be the public health emergency – an approach that is equally applicable for our overseas clubs.

"Rugby League clubs are deeply embedded in their communities, and we are committed as a sport to following Government advice and doing all we can to promote the importance of physical and mental health – for our supporters, players and colleagues.

"In line with the approach announced by the UK Government last night, we will regularly review the situation regarding the possibility of resuming fixtures – and remain as flexible as possible, in consultation with other partners, and with the key considerations of financial sustainability and player welfare."