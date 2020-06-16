Coronavirus: A-League season to resume with Victory v Western United on July 16

The 2019-20 A-League season is set to resume with a derby between Melbourne Victory and Western United on July 16.

Australia's premier football competition was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with just 27 matches and the finals remaining.

On Monday, it was announced that the A-League campaign had been extended until the end of August following talks between Football Federation Australia (FFA), the clubs and players.

The FFA has now confirmed it has several draw options ready, though the clash between Victory and Western United at AAMI Park in Melbourne will kick-off the resumption of the season.

The only other fixture revealed is defending champions Sydney FC's match against third-placed Wellington Phoenix at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, with the remaining regular-season games to be played over a 28-day period before the finals.

"We have developed multiple draw options for the completion of the regular season," FFA's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke said on Tuesday.

"All options commence with Victory taking on Western United at AAMI Park followed by a game between the table topping Sydney FC against third-placed Wellington Phoenix at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium the following day.



"The reason for having multiple draw options – which our clubs are across – is due to the fact that over the next few weeks there may be additional relaxations in border restrictions and travel movements in Australia, which may enable our clubs from Victoria, Queensland and South Australia to remain and play in their home cities, rather than relocating to New South Wales to complete the season.



"Regardless of which option we ultimately take, Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory FC understand that they will complete the remainder of their regular season matches in New South Wales, with games to be played at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah, and McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.



"We are confident that we will be able to release the revised draw for the completion of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season soon."

Sydney top the table through 20 games, 21 points ahead of sixth-placed Western United, while Victory are second from bottom.