Central Coast Mariners 0-0 Newcastle Jets: Hosts end hopeless losing run

Central Coast Mariners ended their record-equalling run of A-League defeats with a goalless draw that did damage to opponents Newcastle Jets' Finals hopes.

The Mariners had lost 11 games in succession - matching New Zealand Knights' 2005 slump - to sit bottom of the ladder, yet they kept rivals Newcastle at bay at home on Friday.

After wins either side of the league's lockdown boosted hopes of a top-six finish, the Jets flattered to deceive in a poor game of few chances.

Not until the 81st minute was Central Coast goalkeeper and captain Mark Birighitti seriously tested, but he was equal to Kosta Petratos' close-range finish with a fine save.

The stalemate leaves Newcastle two points shy of sixth-placed Adelaide United having played two matches more.