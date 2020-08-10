Brisbane Roar 1-1 Sydney FC: Premiers held as winless run spans to four matches

Luke Ivanovic's first goal of the A-League season was not enough to prevent Sydney FC's winless run stretching to a fourth match, as they were held 1-1 by Brisbane Roar.

Sydney have struggled for momentum since being crowned premiers for a record fourth time on July 25 and were behind early on in Monday's clash at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Dylan Wenzel-Halls latched on to Jay O'Shea's throughball - possibly intended for Scott McDonald - and coolly lifted over Andrew Redmayne with 11 minutes on the clock.

However, three minutes after hitting the post, young winger Ivanovic got off the mark for the season with an impressive curled finish into the top-right corner.

The visitors came closest to winning the game in a goalless second half, Jamie Young producing a number of good saves, including a triple stop 17 minutes from the end.

Sydney could not find a way through and are now on their longest streak without a win since April 2016, while the Roar are unbeaten in three heading into the Elimination Final.