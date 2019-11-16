A-League Review: Newcastle edge Western United, Adelaide overwhelm Mariners

Newcastle Jets got their A-League season back on track with a gritty 1-0 victory over Western United at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

Dimitri Petratos sliced open the home side's defence and Angus Thurgate applied the finish in the 36th minute to end Newcastle's winless start to the season.

The result was not secured without a particularly nervy final 20 minutes, during which Josh Risdon looked to have headed United level.

However, a VAR review found Besart Berisha to be offside in the build-up and the Jets hung on with help from goalkeeper Glen Moss to inflict a second defeat on the competition's newcomers.

Adelaide United earlier outclassed Central Coast Mariners in a come-from-behind 3-1 win in Gosford.

Milan Duric put the Mariners ahead from the penalty spot, but it was a one-sided affair following his sixth-minute opener.

Ben Halloran beat Mark Birighitti at the near post, Nikola Mileusnic volleyed the visitors ahead and Kristian Opseth converted a Halloran cross in the space of 19 first-half minutes.

Central Coast tightened up after the interval but were unable to avoid a third defeat in five games, while the Reds now have nine points.