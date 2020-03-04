Norwich City are into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1991-92 thanks to a dramatic 3-2 win on penalties at Tottenham after a 1-1 draw, Tim Krul the star of the show in the shoot-out.

Daniel Farke's Canaries missed their first penalty, but Krul's heroics – coupled with some poor efforts by Spurs – allowed Norwich to secure their passage to the last eight despite also having to come from behind in regulation time.

Giovani Lo Celso was the chief instigator for Spurs in the first half and set up Jan Vertonghen to score just 13 minutes in, but the visitors responded well and were well worth a leveller when Josip Drmic pounced on a Michel Vorm mistake in the 78th minute.

Norwich survived extra-time but looked to be in trouble when they missed their first penalty following Eric Dier's opener, yet Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes both had efforts saved by Krul, securing the Canaries a famous win.