Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City | FA Community Shield 2019 Match Highlights, Sunday, August 4, 2019

Liverpool lost out on penalties to Manchester City despite enjoying the better chances in the game as they retained the Community Shield.

Download beIN SPORTS, your home for football:

https://bein.onelink.me/bApY

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beinsportsasia/?hl=tl