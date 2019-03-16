English Premier League
FA Cup

Wolves 2 Manchester United 1: Jimenez and Jota seal last-four spot

Wolves 2 Manchester United 1: Jimenez and Jota seal last-four spot

Getty Images

Wolves sealed an FA Cup semi-final spot as goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota saw off Manchester United 2-1 at Molineux.

It is the first time Nuno Espirito Santo's side have reached the last four of the competition since 1997-98 and they thoroughly deserved their victory over an insipid United team.

Jimenez fired home inside a crowded area after 70 minutes before Jota turned Luke Shaw inside out to add a second six minutes later and put the game beyond United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side – who had won nine away games in a row before last weekend's Premier League defeat to Arsenal – did find a late consolation through Marcus Rashford but can have no complaints with the result. 

Previous Guardiola 'sorry' as City benefit from lack of VAR
Read
Guardiola 'sorry' as City benefit from lack of VAR at Swansea
Next Wolves defeat a step backwards - Solskjaer
Read
Wolves defeat a step backwards - Solskjaer

Latest Stories