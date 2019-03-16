Wolves 2 Manchester United 1: Jimenez and Jota seal last-four spot

Wolves sealed an FA Cup semi-final spot as goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota saw off Manchester United 2-1 at Molineux.

It is the first time Nuno Espirito Santo's side have reached the last four of the competition since 1997-98 and they thoroughly deserved their victory over an insipid United team.

Jimenez fired home inside a crowded area after 70 minutes before Jota turned Luke Shaw inside out to add a second six minutes later and put the game beyond United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side – who had won nine away games in a row before last weekend's Premier League defeat to Arsenal – did find a late consolation through Marcus Rashford but can have no complaints with the result.