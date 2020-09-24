Thiago's ambition on the pitch is unmatched - Adrian

Thiago Alcantara has an unparalleled level of ambition in his game, according to Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

After signing from Bayern Munich in a deal worth £25million last week, Thiago put on a passing clinic as he made his debut in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Spain international replaced Jordan Henderson at half-time and completed more passes (75) than any Chelsea player in the entire match – it was also the most by a Premier League player to have played a maximum of 45 minutes since full passing data became available in 2003-04.

His vision and ability with both feet has hugely impressed compatriot Adrian, who has been blown away by what he has seen from Liverpool's new midfielder in training.

Adrian told Liverpool's official website: "You can see that he's a different player. He uses right and left like the same leg, he has ambition like totally another person from another planet. You can see him doing passes that nobody sees and shooting with that quality, with that spin he has in both legs.

"Also he's a hard worker – playing in midfield for us is going to help him. For sure, everyone is trying to help him to adapt as quick as possible to our system, to the movement of the players on the pitch but he's clever enough to adapt to play quick.

"You can see him now around Melwood [Liverpool's training ground] like this is the new home of him – the first one coming in, leaving as the last one."

Adrian added: "Thiago is a world-class player. I knew him before when we went to the national team and because we have a few friends between us. He's a top player, he has quality, he has [a] great pass, great shot, vision of the game – a different one.

"So he gives us a lot of help. This season is going to be tough and he gives us that quality that he has.

"Obviously part of this is a great player, fits really well into the dressing room, speaks very good English, so no problem at all. I think he's going to enjoy this season, the first season with us."