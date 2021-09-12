Solskjaer: Ronaldo has 'lifted' Man Utd as trophy expectations build

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the club for bringing in new signing Cristiano Ronaldo who he says has lifted the team.

Ronaldo netted a double on his second United debut as the Red Devils won 4-1 over Newcastle in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The return of the 36-year-old Portuguese, who won three league titles during his previous six-year stint at Old Trafford, has offered United fans genuine hope that they can end their trophy wait.

United have not won any trophies since 2017, while they have not lifted the Premier League title since 2013 and Solskjaer hailed Ronaldo's presence within the squad.

"Cristiano senses the big moments and is ruthless. He is clinical," Solskjaer said.

"Cristiano lifts everyone, gets everyone so focused when he's around the place, he puts demands on himself which puts demands on his teammates and demands on us, and that's why he's done so much in his career, he's been so disciplined.

"He's evolved, he's a developed as a player, he's a different type of player to when he left but he's still a ruthless and clinical goalscorer, and he smells the big moments. He scents when there's a goal."

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo's return comes along with the Red Devils signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in a signal of intent during the recent transfer window.

"I've got say well done to the club and everyone for bringing in players to challenge," Solskjaer said.

"We're bringing competitors but they're good people and we have got a good and strong squad.

"The atmosphere around the club has been electric, the supporters have really enjoyed the last 10 days or so since he signed and there are loads of expectations on the team today and he's delivered."

Solskjaer added he never considered not starting Ronaldo against Newcastle, stating: "This was a day for everyone to enjoy."

Ronaldo's double means he is the oldest player to score for United in the Premier League since Ryan Giggs in February 2013 (39y 86d v QPR).

The Portuguese is also the oldest player to score a double in a Premier League game since Burnley's Graham Alexander (38y 182d) against Hull City in 2010.