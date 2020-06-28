Solskjaer praises 'magnificent' Maguire after FA Cup winner

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Harry Maguire's "magnificent" contribution for Manchester United after the defender's winner against Norwich City.

Maguire tucked away a close-range winner in the 118th minute as United recorded a 2-1 win at Carrow Road on Saturday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

An £80million signing from Leicester City last year, Maguire helped United stretch their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions and Solskjaer was full of praise for his captain.

"Harry has been magnificent since he's come to the club," the United manager told a news conference.

"His leadership skills are there to be seen, he helps us with the build-up and I think he won every header and every single challenge, so I'm very pleased with Harry."

After Todd Cantwell cancelled out Odion Ighalo's opener, Norwich were reduced to 10 men when Timm Klose was sent off in the 89th minute.

United used Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood off the bench and Solskjaer was pleased with the contributions of his substitutes, with Brandon Williams and Nemanja Matic also coming on during the clash.

"I thought Anthony came on and did really well. I think he made the little bit of difference," Solskjaer said.

"He made runs down the channels, he made some great sprints, he was direct and positive.

"When you're against 10 men, we spoke about it at full-time that we had 30 minutes, we don't have to panic, we just have to keep prodding and chances will come and we need to take them. All the subs played their part."

Sixth in the Premier League, United visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.