Solskjaer: Getting to final important for United's winning culture

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes getting to a major final will be important for the winning culture he wants at Manchester United.

United progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday with a dramatic 2-1 win at Norwich City after extra time.

Odion Ighalo continued his record of scoring in every game he has started since joining United on loan in January to put Solskjaer's men ahead at Carrow Road.

Todd Cantwell levelled for Norwich, who saw Timm Klose sent off in the 89th minute for holding back the influential Ighalo.

The game looked destined for penalties but Harry Maguire slid home a 118th-minute winner to book United's place in the last four at Wembley.

United have not won a trophy since Jose Mourinho guided them to an FA Cup and Europa League double in 2016-17.

Solskjaer, whose side are on a 14-match unbeaten run, is on course to do the same and feels the experience of doing so will be critical for his team.

"Of course it's important to get to the final, last year we got to the quarters in the FA Cup and lost against Wolverhampton," he told a media conference.

"Now at least we're in the semis, we're at Wembley. For this team to win their first trophy together, or get to their first final together, will be important.

"That will help the winning culture because we need to start winning things."

Asked about the importance of Ighalo, Solskjaer replied: "Very important. I think Odion knows how much we value him in and around the dressing room and of course on the pitch.

"He's a goalscorer, a poacher, strong, we can play the ball into him like we did on the second goal, the winning goal, Paul [Pogba] found him.

"One, he's performing well but two, it also makes me have the chance to rotate with Marcus [Rashford] and Anthony [Martial] and Mason [Greenwood] so they can get a rest so we're fresh for every game."