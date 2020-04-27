Sancho to stay? Dortmund director claims no club will risk big-money offer

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc does not believe any club will risk a big-money offer for Jadon Sancho this year.

England star Sancho has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea following another exceptional season in the Bundesliga.

It had been reported the 20-year-old would command a fee of at least €100million to persuade Dortmund to sell.

However, with clubs across the world facing a significant loss of earnings due to the football shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the likelihood of Sancho leaving for such a fee appears reduced.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward stated last week that suggestions of nine-figure sums being paid for players in 2020 were ignoring "the realities that face the sport", with the Red Devils having also been linked with a bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Zorc, too, appears to expect Sancho to be beyond the reach of even the wealthiest clubs, revealing Dortmund remain "totally relaxed" over the situation.

"There is no new situation [on Sancho]," he told Sport1. "Currently, no club will risk anything in making a big-money move - not even in England.

"We have a long-term contract with Jadon Sancho and that is why we are totally relaxed."

Sancho managed 14 goals and 15 assists in his first 23 Bundesliga appearances of 2019-20.

His contract is not due to expire until 2022.