Rumour Has It: Man Utd to offer Pogba deal to be Premier League's highest-paid player

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United has been uncertain for the past 12 months.

But the Red Devils are understood to be eager to hang on to the France international.

Pogba is entering into the final 12 months of his contract with United.

TOP STORY – UNITED TO OFFER POGBA SENSATIONAL DEAL

Manchester United are readying a sensational new contract offer to make Paul Pogba the highest-paid Premier League player, reports The Sun.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from United in recent times, with Juventus rumoured to be interested.

The Red Devils are poised to ward off that interest with a new 104million deal, offering him wages of 400,000 a week for the next five years.

ROUND-UP

- Calciomercato claims that new Roma head coach Jose Mourinho wants to bring Sergio Ramos to the club after exiting Real Madrid.

- Paris Saint-Germain have reached out to Real Madrid to discuss a move for Raphael Varane , who has been linked with Manchester United, reports Foot Mercato.

- Barcelona are keen on German full-back Robin Gosens , with the Catalans making contact with his Italian club Atalanta according to Sport1.

- Talksport claims that Borussia Dortmund will stand by their £77 million (€58m) valuation of Jadon Sancho, as Manchester United circle for the English winger.

- Arsenal have made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt to discuss a deal for striker Andre Silva , with a fee of around £34m (€25.5m) according to Express.

- Arsenal are also leading the race to sign Real Betis' Argentina international Guido Rodriguez reports Marca.