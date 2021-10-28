Rashford vows Man Utd will redeem themselves after Liverpool embarrassment

Marcus Rashford revealed his "embarrassment" as he vowed Manchester United will redeem themselves after their 5-0 thrashing against Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home to the Reds, while losing to-nil by five-plus goals at home for the first time since February 1955.

Indeed, United found themselves four goals behind at half-time for the first time ever in the Premier League in an abject first-half showing against Jurgen Klopp's in-form team on Sunday.

Rashford lasted until the 62nd minute at Old Trafford before being removed for Diogo Dalot and the England international has subsequently expressed regret over his side's performance.

"I can’t lie you haven't heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn't really know what to say after Sunday," Rashford wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn't deserve that. We're working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves."

United have won just three of their last nine games, despite bringing in the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the close season.

The under-fire Solskjaer remains at the helm ahead of a decisive period as United next face Tottenham and Manchester City, along with a Champions League clash against Atalanta.