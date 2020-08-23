Pogba will stay at Man Utd and could sign a new contract, says Raiola

Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United and there have been talks over the prospect of a new contract, according to his agent, Mino Raiola.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who joined from Juventus for a then world-record fee of £89.3million (€105m), has a year to run on his deal at Old Trafford, although United have the option to extend it by 12 months.

Pogba has regularly been linked with a move away from the club, with a return to Juve or a transfer to Real Madrid his most likely destinations.

However, since recovering from ankle problems that blighted much of his 2019-20 season, Pogba has proved a key part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans and has appeared much more content in Manchester, having helped the Red Devils secure a return to the Champions League.

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting finances at even the biggest clubs, a significant bid for Pogba has always looked unlikely this year, and it appears the World Cup winner is prepared to commit his long-term future to United.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Raiola said: "He's still at the centre of an important technical project. Even in recent years, United have never wanted to open negotiations.

"We're talking very calmly [about a renewal]. No stress."

There have been rumours Juve could look to include Federico Bernardeschi as part of a deal to bring Pogba back to Turin, while Napoli have also been linked with the winger.

Raiola thinks the 26-year-old could enjoy a new lease of life at Juve under new coach Andrea Pirlo, but he is not ruling out a departure.

"Bernardeschi knows what he's been and what he wants to do," he said. "He understands that his career isn't at the point of ending, but at the beginning.

"I believe he's a player who could easily stay at Juventus, but if there are better conditions - for him or Juve - then we will evaluate things.

"I've never shut the door in anyone's face; I've always evaluated everything. I'll do the same for Bernardeschi.

"I think Juve are still planning with him. It would be a new challenge for him, too, with a new coach and a new tactical system."