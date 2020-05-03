Origi improving under Klopp at Liverpool and not interested in move

Divock Origi is certain his game is improving despite the limited opportunities at Liverpool and wants to continue working with Jurgen Klopp.

Origi established himself as an Anfield cult hero last season with a series of crucial goals, including a clinching strike in the Champions League final win over Tottenham.

The Belgium international has netted a further five times in all competitions this season, but he is firmly behind star trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the pecking order.

Origi signed an improved "long-term" contract on Merseyside in July 2019, and he has no intention of moving on.

"I am a better player than last year," the 25-year-old forward told Het Laatste Nieuws. "Klopp has given me the space to develop myself.

"I always listen to my instinct and continue to work. We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us. I just want to get better here.

"It is a project for me and I want to follow it. I don't know how long I will do that. I feel that I am making progress, so it was a pity that the season stopped [due to coronavirus]."

Origi continues to revel in his goal against Spurs, adding: "I took a lot of pleasure from that moment. It was a very calm moment.

"I was able to connect with the supporters. I saw their facial expressions. It is a feeling that is very difficult to explain.

"[Andy] Robertson jumped on my back, Fabinho joined and Virgil [Van Dijk]. Unbelievable.

"The more days pass, the more I can enjoy it. It's like wine, it matures with time."