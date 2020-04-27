Ndidi in no rush to leave Leicester City and 'very different' Rodgers

Wilfred Ndidi has no desire to leave Leicester City despite rumoured interest from other Premier League clubs, with the Nigerian lauding Brendan Rodgers for taking the time to help his development.

Ndidi, 23, joined Leicester from Belgian side Genk in January 2017 and quickly established himself in the Foxes' first team.

There he has remained ever since, helping Leicester enjoy an excellent 2019-20 campaign prior to the pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, with City third in the table.

Ndidi's blend of combativeness and solid technique have understandably seen him become a reported target for other clubs, with Manchester United said to be keen admirers of the Nigeria international.

However, Ndidi has no plans to move on in the immediate future, with his contract at Leicester running through to 2024.

"We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here. I still have a contract with Leicester," he told ESPN.

"I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am doing okay here, so no need to go anywhere."