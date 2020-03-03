Mourinho to give 'privileged one' Parrott FA Cup chance

Jose Mourinho will select Troy Parrott on the bench for Tottenham's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich City after describing the teenage striker as "a privileged one".

Long-term injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have left Mourinho short in attack over recent weeks, with Dele Alli operating as a makeshift forward during Sunday's 3-2 loss at home to Wolves in the Premier League – Spurs' third consecutive defeat across all competitions.

As such, there is a growing clamour among the Tottenham fanbase for Parrott, the 18-year-old who has already earned full international honours with the Republic of Ireland, to be given more first-team opportunities.

Against Wolves he made his second brief Premier League cameo of the campaign and Mourinho suggested a player so young should be grateful for the experiences that come his way.

"He will be on the bench," Mourinho told a pre-match news conference on Tuesday – a day on from Parrott scoring during a 45-minute outing for Spurs' under-23 side versus Wolves.

"We cannot tell you obviously every detail but we're taking good care of a young player and also taking care of a young boy in society, in private life. That's a process.

"He's 18. One month ago, he was 17, so he's not even close to being 19. Yesterday, we decided it was good for him to play but we decided before the game it was only for 45 minutes, not 90 minutes because [against Norwich] he's going to be on the bench. It's a process.

"Troy is a process. He's a very young kid with a lot, a lot, a lot to learn. He has qualities. He has potential but he's not an end product.

Alongside Kane (hamstring), Son (arm) and Moussa Sissoko (knee), Hugo Lloris remains out with a groin problem, although Mourinho is hopeful his number one goalkeeper can be in contention for Saturday's trip to Burnley.

Erik Lamela offers another option in attack against Norwich after returning to training, although the Argentina international will face a late fitness test.