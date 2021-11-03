Man Utd defender Varane out for a month with hamstring injury

Raphael Varane is expected to be out for up to a month after sustaining a hamstring injury in Manchester United's Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday.

The France international, starting for the second time since returning from a three-game lay-off with a groin issue, went down off the ball with 38 minutes played and was unable to continue.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that the 28-year-old suffered a hamstring injury and is likely to be out for the rest of November.

It gives under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a significant headache ahead of Saturday's derby against Manchester City.

It is unclear whether fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof will be fit after missing the trip to Italy through injury, while captain Harry Maguire has come under intense scrutiny after a series of slapstick displays at the heart of United's defence in recent weeks.

Eric Bailly impressed in Bergamo in just his second start of the season, and he will likely be in from the start against Pep Guardiola's side.

After the international break United have three consecutive away games, with a Champions League trip to Villarreal sandwiched between Premier League clashes at Watford and Chelsea.

Solskjaer's side, who are fifth in the Premier League, then face Arsenal at Old Trafford on December 2.