Man Utd defender Eric Bailly released from hospital

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been released from hospital following the head injury he suffered during Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea, Stats Perform News understands.

Bailly clashed heads with fellow centre-back Harry Maguire late in the first half at Wembley, shortly after a collision with Chelsea's Kurt Zouma.

Maguire was able to carry on with a bandaged head but Bailly was helped to the touchline after lengthy treatment and carried down the tunnel on a stretcher.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later said the 26-year-old had gone to hospital for "routine checks and protocols", which it would now appear produced no adverse findings.

Football Association and Premier League guidance states players who are suspected to have suffered concussion should not return to competitive action for at least six days, meaning Bailly must be considered a doubt for United's concluding top-flight matches against West Ham and Leicester City this week.

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international moved to Old Trafford from Villarreal in 2016 and has suffered two serious knee injuries and undergone ankle surgery during his time with the Red Devils.