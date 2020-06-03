Klopp has made Liverpool amazing – Benayoun

Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into an "amazing" side who are a joy to watch, according to Yossi Benayoun.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the Premier League summit and two wins away from a first top-flight title in 30 years.

Klopp has already led the side to Champions League glory and Benayoun, who plied his trade at Anfield between 2007 and 2010, is delighted to see the progress they have made under the German.

"I'm happy to see it, it's amazing to see where Liverpool are at the moment," he told LFCTV's Legends in Lockdown.

"From what I see, they play amazing football. The most special thing is you feel they are a team – everyone knows what they're doing on the pitch, you don't have one or two big stars and everything is on them. The star of the team is the team itself, one unit. They play together.

"And the commitment the players have is something special. I don't see any other team in Europe that has this commitment from the goalkeeper to the striker to work together, to press. When they decide to press they press everyone, no-one can play against them. It's amazing.

"Of course, big credit to the manager, to Jurgen Klopp. I think this is the big difference from years before. I really enjoy watching them. Hopefully they will continue like this and make us proud."

After a lengthy coronavirus-enforced shutdown, Liverpool will be able to resume their title pursuit later this month.

However, their Champions League defence was ended just before fixtures were halted, suffering a round-of-16 exit to Atletico Madrid.