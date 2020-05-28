Firmino has gone rogue! Robertson critiques Liverpool players' lockdown haircuts

Roberto Firmino has gone "rogue" with his lockdown haircut, but James Milner can be proud of his "absolute worldie", according to Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson.

Following a two-month hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool's players returned to their Melwood training base last week to take part in small group sessions.

The look of many of the Reds' players has dramatically altered since they were last in action, with barber shops across the United Kingdom forced to close during the lockdown.

Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker have each embraced a new look, but it is Firmino's longer locks that have taken Robertson most by surprise.

"There are a couple of questionable ones," he told Liverpool's official website. "Alisson's just keeps growing and growing – I don't know what state that is going to be in when we get back playing!

"Bobby's is interesting. Usually he's quite sharp but he's kind of let it go a wee bit rogue. Joe Gomez's is really bushy on top. Lallana just took the hit, didn't he?

"He just shaved it all off, so I think we've gotten used to Adz having no hair now. That's what happens, isn't it? You have to adapt to these situations – and unfortunately sometimes you have to put trust in people who don't have a clue what they're doing!

"That's what we've all done – some of us don't trust their household members [with it] as much as some of us have. But hopefully Bobby can get back to his fresh haircut soon."

Milner is another who has altered him image, but Robertson believes the veteran midfielder – unlike many of his other team-mates – can be pleased with his fresh trim.

"I think Mrs Milner has pulled off an absolute worldie with that one, to be honest," he said.

"I think it took him about five or six weeks to put his trust in her, but I think he should have done it beforehand, to be honest she’s done a good job.

"My missus had a go on mine; I told her not to touch the top, just to do the sides. She did an okay job - it's growing in a bit better, so I think I've gone under the radar a wee bit. I'm quite proud of her for that, to be honest!"