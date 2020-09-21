Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Brewster bid

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster has not been the subject of a bid from Crystal Palace, contrary to reports.

On Monday, Sky Sports published an article reporting that Palace had made a formal bid of £19million plus £6m in add-ons for Brewster.

The 20-year-old – who scored 11 league goals while on loan at Swansea City last term – is seemingly surplus to requirements at Liverpool, who have recently added Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota to their title-winning squad.

The article also stipulated that the offer from Palace included the option for Liverpool to have first refusal, and buy the player back for £37m in the future.

Yet Palace's part-owner and chairman Steve Parish used his official social media channel to insist the report was untrue.

"We have asked Sky to take this down as it is a total fabrication from start to finish," Parish wrote on Twitter. "We have not made a bid formal or informal."

Palace have made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign, beating Southampton 1-0 in their opening fixture before defeating Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.