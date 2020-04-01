Coronavirus: Solskjaer tells Man Utd forwards to work on finishing during break

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his Manchester United forwards to work on their finishing or movement – with help from their partners.

United were fifth in the Premier League table when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Solskjaer hopes to see his team use their extra time to work on certain parts of their games, including finishing.

"The players have got individual programmes and they've got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks," the United manager told the club's website on Tuesday.

"I've been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement. Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in.

"So I'm in the garden, of course, as we've had time with the kids now. So I have to keep on top of it, you know."

Solskjaer has been spending his time with his family while remaining in touch with his players and staff.

The Norwegian said it was tough to plan for a return as it remains unknown when, and if, the season will resume.

"For the actual job, I keep in touch and communicate with the staff and the players. Of course, I'm used to seeing them every day for hours and hours, so it's different," Solskjaer said.

"I just keep in touch with them on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start. But it's such an unknown and we don't really have an idea and are not 100 per cent about when we'll start.

"That's the good thing now with technology and we're lucky in that sense. We can keep in touch and see each other. We can send messages and get a reply quickly, and we can do the old-fashioned phone call sometimes and speak just on the phone. So we keep in touch regularly."