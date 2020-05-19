Coronavirus: Man Utd make 'stay away' appeal to supporters

Manchester United have urged supporters to stay away from any stadiums that stage their games over the rest of the season.

If English football gets the go-ahead to resume its coronavirus-disrupted 2019-20 campaign, all fixtures appear certain to be staged behind closed doors.

United on Tuesday confirmed season-ticket holders would be reimbursed for the games they will be forced to miss.

The club wrote to supporters to outline the refund pledge, stressing the importance of fans not gathering outside grounds when matches are taking place.

Season ticket holders were told: "We share your disappointment that you will not be able to watch United in person from within the stadium, but we would encourage you to give your continued loyal support from the comfort and safety of your home."

The message added: "We also ask for your co-operation not to travel to any stadiums at which we are playing on matchdays.

"By supporting from home and following government guidance, you will be playing your part to keep your friends, your family and all United fans safe."

The club described that as a "united effort" to protect the community.

United had four Premier League games remaining at Old Trafford when the season was suspended in March, with a Europa League match against LASK also due to be played at the stadium.

It has yet to be determined whether the fixtures will be able to go ahead, or whether they would be played in Manchester or at neutral venues.