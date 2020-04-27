Coronavirus: Fernandinho 'very much missing football' during Premier League suspension

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is "very much missing football" with the season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League campaign was stopped last month because of COVID-19, which has killed more than 206,000 people worldwide.

Fernandinho, who returned home to Brazil with his family, is feeling football's absence during the break.

"I am very much missing football. Not just the football, but my relationships with my team-mates, with the staff and all the people at the club," he told the club's website.

"I miss arriving at the club in the morning, having a chat with everyone in the kitchen. This is a tough time for everybody, and I am feeling it right now because I am really missing everyone."

City were sitting second – 25 points adrift of Liverpool – when the Premier League season was stopped.

While Fernandinho is staying in touch with his team-mates, the 34-year-old admitted it is difficult living in isolation, as he misses all aspects of life at the club.

"[I miss] the training sessions, the relationships with team-mates and staff, the time before training you are talking with the physios, sometimes the kitchen after breakfast and even on the pitch before training starts. Everything," he said.

"We live in different ways so now we are just isolated far from everyone. You make some phone and video calls, but it is not the same. It is hard to be honest."