Coronavirus: Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi tests positive for COVID-19

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club confirmed.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, became the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus and the entire Chelsea squad, coaching staff and several backroom staff will self-isolate.

The men's team building will be closed, but the rest of the club's training facility and Stamford Bridge are operating as normal.

"Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution," a statement read.

"However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation.

"Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible."

It added: "We wish Callum a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the club soon."

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has also tested positive for coronavirus and his side's clash with Brighton and Hove Albion was postponed.

The Premier League is due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday, while Chelsea are scheduled to visit Aston Villa on Saturday.