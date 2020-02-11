Chelsea promote highly rated Gilmour to first-team squad

Chelsea have promoted highly rated midfielder Billy Gilmour to their first-team squad on a permanent basis.

Gilmour, 18, has made five appearances for Chelsea's senior side this term but been predominately used in the club's Under-23s.

However, the Scotland youth international has demonstrated such great promise to the coaching staff that they have decided his talents will be better served solely in the first-team squad.

Frank Lampard has been praised for his use of young players this term and Gilmour is regarded as one of Chelsea's brightest prospects.

Lampard made Gilmour aware of his decision during Chelsea's trip to Leicester City at the start of February.

"It's a massive moment for me and I'm really happy," Gilmour told Chelsea's official website.

"I went with the squad to Leicester and, even though I wasn't involved, the gaffer [Lampard] pulled me afterwards to tell me that after the winter break I'd be with the first-team permanently.

"It's a dream come true for me. It's the first big step I think, moving into the first-team dressing room at a club like Chelsea. It's massive for me.

"Knowing that the manager has such faith in you is massive, it gives me so much confidence when I step onto the field. It's really good knowing that he trusts in you and likes the way you play, and I think that's the same for everyone here.

"Age isn't really an issue here. The gaffer has shown that if you work hard and perform well, then you will get opportunities. Hopefully I can keep pushing on and work hard every day in training."

Chelsea are next in action at home to Manchester United on Monday.