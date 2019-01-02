Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2: Ayew and Milivojevic send Eagles soaring

Roy Hodgson's decision to recall Jordan Ayew paid dividends at Molineux on Wednesday as the striker scored in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Wolves.

Palace have struggled in front of goal this season and it looked as though they would fail to score in a Premier League game for the 10th time this season until Ayew lashed home his first goal for the club with seven minutes remaining.

Captain Luka Milivojevic doubled their tally in stoppage time to complete the victory after Wilfried Zaha had been felled by Ryan Bennett.

For Wolves it is back down to earth with a bump after their win over Tottenham on Saturday, Nuno Espirito Santo's side falling to a fifth home defeat of the campaign.

After an entirely forgettable opening 20 minutes that saw Raul Jimenez balloon the only chance over the crossbar, Palace went close to the game's opening goal through Milivojevic.

Willy Boly was dispossessed by Andros Townsend in the Wolves half and the Palace man charged towards the penalty area, the winger found Milivojevic but his effort was deflected over by Conor Coady and Rui Patricio.

The impressive Townsend continued to pose the greatest threat, but repeating his stunning strike against Manchester City proved beyond him, the winger blazing over another Palace opening.

His wastefulness should have been punished as half-time approached but Boly and Matt Doherty – who were both unmarked – failed to convert an Ivan Cavaleiro corner.

Chances continued to be at a premium after the restart with Jonny Castro and Helder Costa wasteful for Wolves, while Ayew – recalled to allow Zaha the chance to move back out to the wing – blazed over for Palace.

He made no mistake in the closing minutes, though, as he showed great touch to control Patrick van Aanholt's shot before beating Rui Patricio to register his first Premier League goal since April.

The three points were secured with the last kick of the game as Milivojevic converted from 12 yards to register a third Palace win in five games.