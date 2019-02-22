Watford and Everton reach agreement over Silva

Watford have confirmed that they have reached a compensation agreement with Everton over the appointment of Marco Silva.

Silva joined Everton in the close season, having been sacked by Watford in January 2018, with the Hornets having turned down several offers from the Merseysiders the previous November.

Watford made an official complaint to the Premier League over Everton's pursuit of Silva, but an inquiry into both clubs will be avoided, with a compensation package – reportedly in the region of £4million – now agreed.

A Watford statement read: "Everton and Watford can confirm that they have reached an amicable agreement regarding the appointment of Marco Silva as Everton manager last year.

"Both Everton and Watford are keen to move on from this matter. No further comment will be made."

Silva is under scrutiny at Everton, who lost 1-0 at Vicarage Road in their most recent outing and have won just three of their last 14 league games. Watford sit four points above them in eighth.