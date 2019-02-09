Vinicius affected by Flamengo tragedy – Solari

Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari said teenage sensation Vinicius Junior has been affected by the major fire at former club Flamengo's training centre that left 10 people dead.

A blaze broke out in the early hours of Friday at Flamengo's Urubu's Nest base, which also provides accommodation for some of the Brazilian club's youth players.

Vinicius emerged from Flamengo's youth system, making his debut as a 16-year-old in 2017, before the winger left the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit for Madrid in a €45million deal in the off-season.

"Obviously he is affected. It is his home, that's normal," Solari told reporters.

"I insist, it's something very sad, especially for the families who are affected for whom we want to send them our thoughts and our condolences."

Vinicius – who has established himself as an important member of Solari's side at the Santiago Bernabeu in his debut season – played his first professional match for Flamengo two years ago.

He was a late substitute in Flamengo's 1-1 Campeonato Brasileiro draw against Atletico Mineiro in May 2017.

Vinicius went on to score 14 goals in all competitions prior to his move to LaLiga giants Madrid, where he has netted four times this term.