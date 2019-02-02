Tottenham 1 Newcastle United 0: Dubravka's late howler sends Spurs second

Tottenham moved up to second in the Premier League after Martin Dubravka let Son Heung-min's 83rd-minute shot squirm under his body to gift Mauricio Pochettino's men a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

After coming from behind to beat Watford in midweek, Spurs dominated their visitors for lengthy spells at Wembley but lacked a killer instinct in the absence of injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Lucas Moura started in Kane's normal position but posed scant threat to a packed Newcastle defence, while at the other end Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez were a nuisance throughout.

Just as Newcastle looked set to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to three matches, Son's shot from the edge of the box squirmed under Dubravka and secured a win that keeps Spurs' faint title hopes alive.