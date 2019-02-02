English Premier League
English Premier League

Tottenham 1 Newcastle United 0: Dubravka's late howler sends Spurs second

Tottenham 1 Newcastle United 0: Dubravka's late howler sends Spurs second

Getty Images

Tottenham moved up to second in the Premier League after Martin Dubravka let Son Heung-min's 83rd-minute shot squirm under his body to gift Mauricio Pochettino's men a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

After coming from behind to beat Watford in midweek, Spurs dominated their visitors for lengthy spells at Wembley but lacked a killer instinct in the absence of injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Lucas Moura started in Kane's normal position but posed scant threat to a packed Newcastle defence, while at the other end Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez were a nuisance throughout.

Just as Newcastle looked set to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to three matches, Son's shot from the edge of the box squirmed under Dubravka and secured a win that keeps Spurs' faint title hopes alive.

Previous Klopp admits Gomez could require surgery
Read
Klopp admits Gomez could require surgery
Next Pochettino bemoans Spurs' schedule as 'massive dis
Read
Pochettino bemoans Spurs' schedule as 'massive disadvantage'

Latest Stories