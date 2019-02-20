Southampton secure youngster Obafemi to new contract

English Premier League
Southampton have tied 18-year-old forward Michael Obafemi to a new three-and-a-half-year contract after impressing in the first team.

Obafemi was brought in from Leyton Orient in 2016 and has long been considered a future regular, having made his league debut for the club in January 2018.

That made him the second-youngest player to feature for Saints in the Premier League, and he has kicked on this season.

The Republic of Ireland international has made five league appearances in 2018-19, even starting the 2-2 draw with Manchester United on December 1, before scoring his first top-flight goal in a 3-1 win at Huddersfield Town three weeks later.

He is now set to remain at the club until 2022.

