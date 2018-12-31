Solskjaer: Manchester United have to entertain crowd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United have to entertain their fans as he praised the team following their third successive Premier League victory.

It was another entertaining outing at Old Trafford, where Solskjaer's in-form United outclassed slumping Bournemouth 4-1 on Sunday.

Paul Pogba scored twice and Marcus Rashford also starred as Solskjaer secured a third consecutive win since replacing Jose Mourinho in a caretaker position until the end of the season.

United – sixth in the standings – have scored 12 goals and only conceded three since club favourite Solskjaer returned to Manchester from Molde to fill the void left by Mourinho's sacking.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, the 45-year-old Norwegian – who has brought attacking football back to the Theatre of Dreams – said: "You know, it's quite a few years since I was here but this is how it was.

"I've just gone about the job as I thought or as I experienced it when I was here as a player and as a young coach.

"We want to go attacking. We have been at home two games now and the crowd, we have to entertain them. We've got good players. I love working with good players. I love working with good people. They are good people the players. They want to learn, they want to improve.

"I just want to do my bit for the months I am here."

United, who are within three points of fifth-placed Arsenal, travel to Newcastle United on Wednesday.