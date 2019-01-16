Silva upbeat about Man City title chances

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is optimistic about his team's chances of winning silverware this season as their squad nears a return to full strength.

City are eyeing another Premier League title, are set to reach the EFL Cup final and remain in contention in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne has missed most of the season due to a knee injury, while Benjamin Mendy is nearing a return.

Silva believes the return to fitness of some of his team-mates will give City a boost, with their title rivals Liverpool and Tottenham facing problems on the injury front.

"It feels like we have all the squad which is important because we need all of them," the Portuguese playmaker told UK newspapers.

"It is good finally to be back together and of course until now, until this moment of the season we have had so many injured players.

"We never played with the whole squad so to have almost the whole squad available is fantastic for us and it is very good to try and go for all the competitions."

City are four points adrift of leaders Liverpool ahead of a trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.