Silva: Man City not relying on United favour

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva insisted his team could not rely on rivals Manchester United doing them a favour in the Premier League title race.

City are ahead of Liverpool atop the table on goal difference, but Jurgen Klopp's men have a game in hand, making the trip to Old Trafford on February 24.

But while Silva would like Liverpool to drop points, his focus is on City's performances.

"Of course it is better if they lose some points. but I think all of us, not only the manager, but all of the players, have been saying to focus on our job," he told UK media.

"If we don't win our games, it doesn't matter what they do, so that is the most important thing now."

City have won three straight league games, with Sergio Aguero leading them to victories over Arsenal and Chelsea with a pair of hat-tricks.

The forward equalled Alan Shearer's record of 11 Premier League hat-tricks and almost became City's top goalscorer in the league.

Silva felt the 30-year-old had nothing to prove, saying: "I think you don't need any more words to describe him.

"He just proves week after week how good he is, year after year. It is just fantastic for us to have a striker like him scoring so many goals for us. I just hope he continues."