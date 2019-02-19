English Premier League
Sarri's 'different' use of Kante a good thing, claims France coach Deschamps

Maurizio Sarri's preference for using N'Golo Kante in a more advanced role than his usual defensive midfield position at Chelsea is a "good thing" because it aids versatility, according to France coach Didier Deschamps.

After a strong start to the season, Chelsea's form has tailed off badly and they have slipped to sixth in the Premier League, having initially looked well-placed to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.

The pre-season signing of Jorginho was said to be hugely important to Sarri, the pair having worked together at Napoli, and the coach instantly deployed the Italy international in a deep-lying playmaker role, shifting Kante into a more attack-minded position.

Although the change appeared to work well at first, Jorginho's form in recent weeks has been the subject of criticism and many feel Sarri - who is under increasing pressure - should drop the Italian and put Kante back in his usual post.

Deschamps prefers the former Leicester City midfielder in a defensive position, though he is convinced Kante will be benefiting from playing in a slightly different area.

"It happens with other players too. I saw that his coach [Sarri] prefers to see him in a more offensive position because he has a player, Jorginho, who plays a bit deeper," Deschamps told reporters at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

"N'Golo Kante is able to play in several positions. He is a modern player, a modern midfielder. When he is with me with the French team, he has great importance in a deeper position.

"He is very important defensively and in the organisation of the game. Each coach has his formation and a different vision, but I'm not worried about that.

"It's actually a good thing that players are versatile and can play in different positions and formations."

