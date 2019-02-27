Sarri wants to send 'message' with Kepa omission

Maurizio Sarri said he wanted to send a message to his squad after dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga from the starting XI for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Kepa refused to be substituted during Sunday's EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester City, but both the goalkeeper and his coach explained the incident away as a misunderstanding.

Chelsea's record signing was subsequently fined a week's wages by the club for his conduct and, for the visit of Spurs, has been replaced by Willy Caballero - the man who was ready to come on when Kepa stood his ground at Wembley.

Addressing his selection ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge, Sarri was keen to stress that Chelsea are a team and not a collection of individuals.

"It's a choice," he told BT Sport of the decision. "It's a message for my group that we are a group and not 25 players."