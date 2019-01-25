Pogba will join Barcelona or Real Madrid when he leaves Man United, says brother Florentin

Paul Pogba would only join Real Madrid or Barcelona when he leaves Manchester United, according to his brother Florentin.

The United star was linked with a possible move to one of LaLiga's biggest two clubs during the final few difficult months of Jose Mourinho's time in charge at Old Trafford, during which Pogba found himself reduced to largely a substitute role.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager in December, Pogba has been restored to the starting line-up and has repaid his new boss with some superb performances in a seven-match winning streak.

But Florentin, who is set to sign for second-tier side Elche in the coming days, thinks his brother will also move to Spain in future – but only if Barca or Madrid come calling.

"We like tiki-taka. Whenever I can, I watch their games [on television] or go to the Camp Nou," he told AS when asked about the Pogba brothers' admiration for Barca's style.

"When my brother leaves Manchester United, there are only three clubs he can go to improve: [Manchester] City, Real Madrid or Barca. He's not going to go to City, so he'll come to Spain: to Barca or Madrid.

"When he was at Juventus, he could have gone to Barcelona, but he was determined to return to Manchester United, where it hadn't worked out for him first time around. There was also movement [over a transfer to Madrid] when [Zinedine] Zidane was in charge, but he had his heart set on going back to England."

Florentin is in no doubt that Mourinho's departure was the decisive key factor in his brother's improved form, the World Cup winner having registered five goals and four assists in his last six Premier League games.

"Mourinho leaving was the key," he said. "He wasn't happy, and it was clear to see. Now, under Solskjaer, everything is much better. My brother knows him from his time in the Manchester United youth set-up."