Pogba: Solskjaer gave Man Utd freedom

Paul Pogba feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's success at Manchester United is down to restoring freedom to the players.

Pogba fell out with predecessor Jose Mourinho, who dropped him from the side before leaving Old Trafford in December.

But Solskjaer quickly made Pogba a key part of his team and the France midfielder was inspirational as the Red Devils won their first eight games in all competitions under the interim boss.

Pogba's fine form has been a cornerstone of United's recovery under the Norwegian, who was given a three-year deal by the hierarchy on Thursday.

And the World Cup winner made it clear he feels positive changes by Solskjaer have helped the club bounce back from the Mourinho era.

"It's been very good. Results have been very good," Pogba told Sky Sports, speaking before Solskjaer's full-time appointment was confirmed.

"We have a coach that values us, a really happy coach. He's given confidence back to the players.

"He gives freedom to play football again. Maybe we lost that before.

"The first day he arrived he just told us to enjoy playing football again. When you don't enjoy playing, there is no point playing.

"When you stop loving what you do, there is no point in doing it. Let's just get back to basics and enjoy.

"Enjoy playing together, enjoy attacking, enjoy playing together and then that's it. Then the results came by themselves."

Solskjaer's first game as United's new permanent manager will come on Saturday when Watford visit Old Trafford in the Premier League.