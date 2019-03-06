Pochettino slip-up hints at impending touchline ban in authorities rant

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino appeared to hint at an impending touchline ban during a rant about the people in charge of English football after mishearing a question in a news conference.

Spurs beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday to secure a 4-0 aggregate win and book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, putting Pochettino in a notably upbeat mood.

But, when asked if Spurs expect to be in their rebuilt White Hart Lane stadium for the quarter-final home leg, Pochettino bizarrely became very agitated and criticised those running English football.

It is unclear precisely what Pochettino was angry about, but the Argentinian was recently charged by the Football Association for confronting referee Mike Dean at the end of last month's Burnley defeat, while reports this week have claimed the Premier League warned Spurs to play their next game at the new stadium or stay at Wembley for the rest of the season.

Pochettino revealed an announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday, but he was silenced by Spurs' press officer before divulging any extra information.

He told reporters: "I'm not going to talk, do you know why? Because you will see tomorrow [Wednesday] why I am talking, or why I don't want to talk.

"I'm very disappointed, I don't think it's going to change, but I don't care. We are going to be strong.

"If we are not going to receive help from our football people in our country, only I can laugh, but you are going to see why I am not so happy with the people."