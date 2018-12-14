Pochettino jokes Levy is 'worried' about losing him

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino joked chairman Daniel Levy was "worried" and "concerned" he could leave Spurs.

Pochettino has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United after impressing since taking charge of Tottenham in May 2014.

The Argentinian is yet to claim a trophy at the helm, but is often mentioned for a potential move.

Pochettino jokingly suggested Levy was worried about losing him amid the talk about his future.

"Daniel does not laugh. I know it gets boring but he maybe is worried, he is concerned. It is normal. It is not nice for Daniel to hear all that history of course," he told UK newspapers.

"Do I have to reassure him? No. It is like in football when the sporting director or the club president says, 'No, the manager is going to be here and we trust in him', and next game [he is] out.

"If you reassure something it is because you are thinking different things. He is a worried man because he is jealous about me."

Spurs reached the knockout stage of the Champions League after a draw at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Sitting third in the Premier League, they host Burnley on Saturday.