Nuno worried by Wolves' home form

Nuno Espirito Santo knows Wolves have to improve their home form if they are to stay in the Premier League top 10 this season.

Wolves were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace at Molineux on Wednesday after late goals from Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic.

It was a fifth home defeat of the league campaign for Wolves and cost them the chance to move above Leicester City and Watford and back into seventh place in the table, much to the frustration of Nuno.

"[I am] very disappointed, naturally," he told a media conference.

"The first half was very tight. In the second half we started better but we know on counter-attacks they cause problems.

"All the game, I think we know we didn't perform well enough to control the game. Today wasn't a good performance.

"We have to improve at home and find solutions. Different scenarios. Today, Crystal Palace took the space in the wide areas."

Wolves have been linked with a January move for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, but Nuno had nothing to say about the striker – who is on loan at Aston Villa – after their midweek loss.

"I can't comment on that," he said. "We are working with what we have, and the core of this squad will stay.

"We have to know if we need something. I will work on what I need."