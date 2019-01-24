Man United have their club back – Scholes revels in Solskjaer revival

Paul Scholes said it feels like "you have got your club back" as he praised the work of Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and aimed a dig at former boss Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has overseen seven successive wins in all competitions since replacing Mourinho at Old Trafford last month, six of those coming in the Premier League.

On loan from Norwegian side Molde until the end of the season, former United forward Solskjaer has helped the Red Devils move level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal and within three of Chelsea, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Discussing United's revival under Solskjaer ahead of Friday's FA Cup clash at Arsenal, former midfielder Scholes said: "It's great to watch.

"I think everybody has got that buzz back again, and it's happening with everyone with a smile on their face. Since Ole has come back, you feel like you've got your club back.

"You don't ever feel like you've lost it, I suppose, but it just feels like you've got someone there who knows United, because he's been a player.

"You look at Ole and he's a United man. I know he's had jobs at other clubs, but he's a United person. You'd almost feel welcome there again."

On his criticism of Mourinho and United before the Portuguese's sacking in December, Scholes added: "Obviously with the way they were playing and the way it was going it wasn't ideal, but you can't get away with bulls******* people.

"You have to say what you feel and what you think. A lot of the times, the games I watched, it was bad."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be the frontrunner to replace Mourinho at the end of the season, though Solskjaer's exploits have thrust him firmly into the mix.

Asked whether Solskjaer should stay beyond the current campaign, Scholes replied: "I think we look at it at the end of the season. It's been amazing what he's done so far.

"Can he carry on? We'll just have to wait and see. Get to the end of the season, is he in the top four and is he fighting for the Champions League? The FA Cup? Then we'll know more."